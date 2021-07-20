Coroner: Wrong-way driver that killed six in I-75 crash had drugs, alcohol in her system

(LEX 18) — The driver involved in a deadly wrong-way crash last month on I-75 that killed a family of five had drugs and alcohol in her system.

That's according to the Fayette County Coroner. They confirmed with LEX 18 that Jamaica Caudill's blood alcohol content was 0.205, more than twice the legal limit.

The crash happened in Lexington on June 5th. Police say Caudill was driving the wrong way when she hit another car head-on, killing Owen County mother Catherine Greene and her four children.

Caudill also died in the crash.