Couple sent to grand jury, evidence in toddler's death to be reviewed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a one hour delay, Kyle Guindon and Brianna Johnson sat for their preliminary hearing in Fayette District Court on Wednesday morning. Both are charged in connection to the death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen earlier this month.

During testimony on Wednesday, Detective Matthew Collins with Lexington police noted that the toddler was found unresponsive in the couple’s Center Parkway home earlier this month. He was also bruised over portions of his upper body, and malnourished, according to the detective and first responders.

The detective noted that Joshua weighed 7 pounds at birth and 15 pounds at the time of his death. He stated that the World Health Organization considers 25 pounds to be the average weight for a child of that age.

Bowen’s body was taken for an autopsy, the results of which haven’t yet been released to police.

District Court Judge, Hon. Bruce Bell ruled probable cause exists for both suspects, and directed the case to the Grand Jury for its consideration.

Guindon, according to testimony, told police he’d occasionally “pop” Joshua in the mouth, and later during the attorney's examination, we learned there were other adults living in the home, one of whom said Guindon was, “a good step dad.”

Police said the couple reported that a bruise on Joshua’s eye was the result of a fall on a toy, but that toy wasn’t recovered.

Today’s testimony was delayed by about 60 minutes as Guindon didn’t make it to court on time, for whatever the reason. A call was made to the Fayette County Detention Center, and Guindon was quickly driven to court.

