1 arrested, charged with assault after domestic dispute involving a firearm

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill a woman with a firearm during a domestic dispute in early May.

According to the London Police Department, officers responded to a home on Village Street on May 3 for reports of a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed that 38-year-old Robert Smith had pushed a victim into a chair "then placed his hands around her throat."

When the victim tried to flee, Smith then "then obtained a firearm and pointed it at the victim’s head while threatening to kill her," a press release said.

Smith is charged with:

