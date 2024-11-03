1 charged with vehicular homicide after deadly collision in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A two-vehicle collision on US 68 in Marion County has left two people dead, and one charged with vehicular homicide.

According to Kentucky State Police, the collision took place on Saturday evening near the intersection of Jessietown Road in Marion County. Preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Erick Garcia was traveling west when he crossed the center of the roadway, entering the eastbound lane and dropping off the roadway. When Garcia steered his vehicle back into the eastbound lane, he collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver, 75-year-old Roy Wright, was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he died from his injuries. 72-year-old Deborah Wright, a passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Garcia has been charged with vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol, first degree assault, DUI (first offense), wanton endangerment (first offense), careless driver, and failure to produce insurance card.

The incident remains under investigation by KSP.