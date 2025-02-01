1 dead after boat capsizes in Russell County Saturday morning

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after his boat capsized in Russell County early Saturday morning, Russell County Search and Rescue reports.

Authorities responded to the scene involving two individuals around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One man was rescued from the water, alert and conscious, while the other man was found unconscious. It is currently unclear how the boat capsized.

After both men were transported to a local hospital, "the unconscious male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," RCSR said.