Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

1 dead after boat capsizes in Russell County Saturday morning

Police Lights
polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle at night. Selective focus, blur. Toning.
Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead after his boat capsized in Russell County early Saturday morning, Russell County Search and Rescue reports.

Authorities responded to the scene involving two individuals around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One man was rescued from the water, alert and conscious, while the other man was found unconscious. It is currently unclear how the boat capsized.

After both men were transported to a local hospital, "the unconscious male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," RCSR said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18