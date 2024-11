SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a single-family dwelling on Harvey Street on Saturday, the department said in a post to Facebook.

Crews, who were aware that a possible occupant could be inside the structure, performed a search of the home and located the victim, who was pulled from the structure.

That victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.