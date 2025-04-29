1 dead following April 16 hit-and-run collision involving Georgetown elementary employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner reports that the pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle driven by a Georgetown Elementary School employee on April 16 has died.]

32-year-old Joshua Hampton died from complications of blunt force injuries on April 18 after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jaime Caldwell at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Mercer Road.

According to court documents previously obtained by LEX 18, Caldwell was arrested at Glendover Elementary School, where she was employed. Officers reportedly observed damage to her vehicle and "smelled alcohol coming from her;" her eyes were also "bloodshot and watery," police report.

Caldwell's blood alcohol level came back at .287 following the collision. She plead not guilty to charges related to the collision on April 17, and remains on administrative leave from Fayette County Public Schools.

