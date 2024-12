LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following an early Thursday morning fire involving a camper in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were dispatched to the Redmond Mobile Home Park along US 27 North following reports of a camper on fire.

Following an investigation, one woman was found dead within the camper. Another individual escaped with no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.