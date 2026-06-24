1 dead following Tuesday morning multi-vehicle collision on Highway 421 near Big Hill

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — One man is dead following a multi-vehicle collision near Big Hill early Tuesday morning, the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the agency, the collision happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 421. An investigation reveals that a vehicle with four occupants "appeared to have crossed paths" with a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 45-year-old Matthew Gabbard of McKee.

After being transported to a local hospital, Gabbard was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner.

The collision remains under investigation.