1 dead following Wednesday evening collision involving electric unicycle in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that 32-year-old Dakota Bell has died following a collision along Berea Road (U.S. 25) at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Initial investigation reveals that Bell was operating an electric unicycle southbound when he lost control, crossing over into the road's northbound lane.

An individual driving a Suzuki Equator then struck Bell with his vehicle. Bell was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Madison County coroner.

The driver of the Equator was cited for having no operators license.

The investigation remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.