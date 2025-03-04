1 former, 2 current KSP troopers indicted on federal civil rights violation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, one former and two current Kentucky State Police officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville for violating the civil rights of individuals while acting in a police capacity.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Kentucky, former KSP Trooper 34-year-old Thomas Czartorski, was charged with two counts of using force in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 242.

Further, 29-year-old Jarrod Lewis, a current KSP trooper, was charged with one count of using unreasonable force.

A press released added that 30-year-old James Cameron Wright, another current trooper, was charged with two counts of using unreasonable force and one count of "perjury related to false declarations made under oath in connection with a federal civil case involving allegations of civil rights violations."

All three will make initial appearances before a U.S. District Court judge on April 3. If convicted, Czartorski faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, Lewis faces a maximum of 10 years, and Wright faces a maximum of 25 years.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force.

