1 in critical condition, 2 with moderate injuries in vehicle-pedestrian collision at senior center

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An incident that occurred at the Prestonsburg Senior Citizens Center on Friday has left one elderly woman in critical condition and two seniors with moderate injuries.

According to a press release by the Prestonsburg Police Department, officials were dispatched to the Prestonsburg Senior Citizens Center at 76 Patsy Evans Drive after receiving reports that three individuals and a building had been struck by a car.

An investigation by police reveals that the incident occurred after a 79-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox backed up from a parking spot at the senior center. According to police, after the driver backed up from the spot, she allegedly accelerated rapidly and struck two parked cars before hitting an 80-year-old woman from Prestonsburg. The driver allegedly dragged the victim with her vehicle for 25 feet before striking the senior center building.

After striking the building, the driver allegedly struck two additional pedestrians, a 67-year-old male and a 69-year-old male.

The 80-year-old alleged victim was airlifted to a hospital in Pikeville, and police report she is to be in critical condition due to the injuries. The two alleged male victims were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to police. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, the driver of the vehicle pressed the gas pedal when she intended to press the brake pedal. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the incident, and the driver submitted a blood sample for a toxicology test.

The collision remains under investigation.