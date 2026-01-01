Hello, I’m Mack!

I am a Kentuckian born and raised in the Bluegrass.

I live in Georgetown with my husband, Dustin. I remember growing up watching my local news station, LEX 18, and how I used to tell myself that one day I would be on TV.

Since I can remember, I’ve always dreamed of being a professional writer. In fourth grade, I used to write fictional stories in my journal during recess. In eighth grade I wrote poetry in my diary to cope with teen angst. Eventually, in late high school and college I realized I had an immense passion for storytelling and video creation.

So, I graduated from Berea College, Summa Cum Laude, with my degree in Communication and Broadcast Journalism.

I intend to deliver Lexington and the surrounding area with reliable, accurate, and trustworthy news straight from my heart.

Some other interesting facts about me: I have an identical twin sister named Meagan, I make my own door wreaths and earrings, I have a chihuahua named Taco, and I love reading romance novels in my free time.

Please contact mack.carmack@wlex.tv for news inquiries or story ideas.