1 man dead, another in critical condition after head-on collision in Breathitt County

CANOE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation is underway following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Christmas Eve on KY-30 West in Breathitt County that resulted in the death of one person.

Officials reported that on Tuesday morning, KSP Post 13, Hazard was called to a two-vehicle collision in the Canoe community in Breathitt County.

A preliminary investigation from police found that 27-year-old Jordan Gross was driving west bound on KY-30 West when "he lost control of his vehicle due to hitting black ice," officials reported.

Gross' vehicle then traveled over the center line, hitting another vehicle that was traveling east bound head-on, KSP added.

The Breathitt County Coroner's Office pronounced Gross dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to University of Kentucky hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to KSP.

Officials noted that the crash remains under investigation.

