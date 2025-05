CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following an early morning house fire in Casey County.

According to Casey County Coroner Mike Brown, authorities responded to the mobile home on High Point Road just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

73-year-old Humberto Medellin was found dead inside the home. One woman escaped and was transported to a hospital for medical care, but her condition remains unknown.

No foul play is suspected.