1 man injured in evening shooting connected to shots fired call in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is with injuries following an evening shooting in Lexington connected to a shots fired call.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. While investigating, a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

