1 of Kentucky's largest medical marijuana facilities unveiled in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A big day in Winchester as local and state officials unveiled one of Kentucky's largest medical marijuana facilities. Cresco Labs hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at its new site in Winchester, marking the beginning of a crucial venture in the state's burgeoning cannabis market.

Currently a vast but empty 25,000-square-foot building, Cresco Labs' facility is set to grow into one of Kentucky's largest cannabis cultivation centers. This addition joins Cresco Labs’ operations across eight other states.

To provide insight into what the future holds for Winchester, it's worth revisiting Cresco Labs' operation in Yellow Springs, Ohio. During a tour there, representatives demonstrated the comprehensive process involved in producing regulated marijuana products, from the plant's initial growth stages to the final packaging and distribution. Unlike the stereotype of a basement grow room, Cresco Labs emphasized the professionalism and oversight involved in their operations.

"It's a sophisticated operation, and I think that's what people don't realize," said Cresco Labs spokesperson Jason Erkes. "The stigma associated with it, people think it's just some guys in a garage growing weed and that's not the case at all."

The $15.4 million facility aims to have its products available by the end of the year, projecting a monthly yield of 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana and plans to employ at least 100 people when fully operational.

Governor Andy Beshear, who attended the event, highlighted the oversight role of the Office of Medical Cannabis to ensure compliance with all regulations.

"They'll come in here before it opens for operations and ensure all the laws and all the quality checks are met," he stated.

The initiative aims to deliver a safe, regulated, and effective product to Kentuckians suffering from addiction and veterans with PTSD, providing much-needed relief and support for these communities.

