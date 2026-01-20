1 person confirmed dead following overnight residential structure fire in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been confirmed dead after fire crews responded to a deadly fire at a multi-family residential structure on Macey Avenue in Versailles at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officials reported.

The Versailles Fire Department detailed that the first units on scene encountered a fully involved three-story structure with exposures to an adjacent building.

One death has been confirmed and is pending identification by the Woodford County Coroner's Office. The State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials added.

Displaced residents are being assisted by The Woodford County Foundation and the American Red Cross Bluegrass Chapter.

Those looking to help displaced residents can visit redcross.org/donate.