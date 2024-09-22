1 person dead in Lincoln County after vehicle was discovered in pond

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person in Lincoln County has died in the HWY 300 area between Junction City and Stanford after their vehicle was discovered "down a large embankment in a pond," the Boyle County Fire Department (BCFD) reported in a post made to social media.

According to the post, BCFD received a call at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday from the Danville 911 Center for a vehicle recovery and mutual aid request from the Lincoln County Fire Department.

After the vehicle was removed from the water, the individual was pronounced dead on scene by the Lincoln County Coroner. The identity of the victim has not been released.