BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was found dead in Barren County on Friday after authorities responded to a fatal house fire, officials reported.

According to Barren County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Houchens, police were requested to respond to a house fire on Old Davidson Road after the fire department had found a dead man inside the home.

The victim's body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Louisville for autopsy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.