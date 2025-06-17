KSP investigating after man killed in Wallingford house fire

WALLINGFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that investigation is underway into a house fire in Wallingford that resulted in the death of one man on Tuesday.

Officials detailed that KSP Morehead Post 8 was contacted by Fleming County Dispatch at around 7:40 a.m. requesting assistance on a structure fire. A preliminary investigation by authorities found that a Wallingford man, identified as 69-year-old John Niece, was inside the home when it caught on fire.

Niece was reportedly not able to exit the home amid the fire, resulting in his death, according to KSP.

The fire is under investigation by detectives, KSP noted.