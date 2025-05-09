Watch Now
1 person with life-threatening injuries after Lexington collision involving motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with life-threatening injuries following an evening collision in Lexington.

Authorities responded to the intersection of East Main St. and Forest Ave. for reports of an injury collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle around 7:20 p.m., Lexington Police report.

When they arrived, the driver of that motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision, and no criminal charges are expected.

East Main St. between Woodland Ave. and Walton Ave. remains closed as crews continue to clear the scene.

