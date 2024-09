LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police, a three-vehicle collision on Man O'War Blvd. at Mount McKinley Way has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

A three-vehicle collision was reported to authorities at approximately 6 p.m. Two individuals were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Man O'War Blvd. between Mt. McKinley Way and Pimlico Parkway remains shut down. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.