LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with life-threatening injuries following an afternoon vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

According to Lexington Police, authorities were dispatched to the area of South Limestone at Upper Street for a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle reported to injuries.

South Limestone remains closed as traffic is redirected to Bolivar Street.