LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver is with minor injuries after their car drove into a Lexington home Thursday night.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 400 block of Andover Drive for reports of a vehicle collision with a home.

When the arrived, they found a vehicle inside an unoccupied residence. That driver was transported to a local hospital.

It is currently unknown if there will be any criminal charges, and the incident remains under investigation.