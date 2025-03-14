Watch Now
1 person with serious injuries after vehicle drives into apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with serious injuries and another is with minor injuries after a vehicle drove into a Lexington apartment complex Friday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Camelot drive shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in a structure. When they arrived, crews found a vehicle halfway into the structure.

Those two people were later transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the building has been cleared by the Lexington Fire Department for residents to return.

No criminal charges are currently expected.

