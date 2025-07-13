1 taken to hospital with reported 'serious' injuries following shooting near Blue Grass Airport

UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department says that another investigation is currently underway in the 5800 block of Old Richmond Road.

Police say, “For the safety of the surrounding community, officers have temporarily closed some roads nearby and will be assisting with traffic. Please follow all directions given by officers and use alternative routes. Officers will remain in the area until the investigation is complete.”

The department states that it will provide more updates as they become available.

LEX 18 is currently working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Original Story:

One person was taken to the hospital with reported "serious" injuries following a shooting at Blue Grass Airport on Sunday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department says that they were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. for a reported shooting with a victim.

LEX 18 has crews headed to the scene and has reached out to authorities for more information. We will keep you updated on-air and online.