1 with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in a Lexington neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to Lexington Police, officials responded to the area of Douglass Avenue and Newtown Pike around 8:42 p.m., where they found the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital.

Police say that two young men were seen running from the scene following the stabbing.

Newtown Pike is expected to be shut down for at least an hour, and Douglass Avenue for even longer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or their website, bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, and can do so anonymously.

