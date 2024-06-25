$10 million Powerball ticket sold at Circle K in Kentucky

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Someone in Kentucky must be leaping for joy as a $10 million Powerball ticket was recently sold at Circle K No. 3305 in Crestwood, according to a press release from the KY Lottery.

The release detailed that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and Powerball in the second Double Play drawing, resulting in the top tier $10 million prize win. The Double Play drawing takes place right after the Powerball drawing. Monday night's winning Powerball Double Play numbers were 1,31,33,54,60, and Powerball 26.

The win marks Kentucky's first top tier Powerball Double Play win since the feature was established in late 2023, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville highlighted.

“The Kentucky Lottery has winners every day and it’s always extra special when we have a really big winner, especially on Powerball since it is one of our most popular games,” Harville said.

For an additional $1, players can choose to activate Double Play which enters a player's same set of numbers in both drawings, the release read.

The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $95 million, and has produced no winners at this time. The release noted that the next Powerball drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

The release advised lottery winners to claim their prizes at the lottery headquarters, located at 1011 W. Main Street in Louisville after calling 877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

