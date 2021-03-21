10th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that this week marked the 10th straight week of declining cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

On Sunday, he reported 316 new cases of the virus.

There were also 18 new COVID-related deaths reported, including two additional deaths from the state's audit.

The positivity rate is down to 2.97%, the lowest since July 3, 2020.

"This week we vaccinated 139,530 Kentuckians with their first shot of hope. And we now have 1,175,442 Kentuckians that have gotten at least one dose of their vaccine. That means 34% of Kentuckians 18 and up have been at least partially vaccinated. This is all good news," said Governor Beshear.

463 COVID-positive patients are in Kentucky hospitals. 111 of those patients are in the ICU and 71 are currently on a ventilator.