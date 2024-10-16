$116.3M federal grant to speed up completion of Mountain Parkway Expansion, Beshear announces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Governor Andy Beshear announced that a $116.3 million infrastructure grant will aid in the quick completion of the Mountain Parkway Expansion project, providing Eastern Kentucky a safe and fast commute.

"Kentucky is continuing to move forward with essential projects that will strengthen our commonwealth and drive progress to make life better for Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.

A release from Beshear's office noted that the project has been a top priority in the governor's administration.

“We’re grateful for these federal dollars, which will help move us closer to the finish line on this promising and much-needed project. Thank you to all the local and state leaders who advocated for this funding, and thanks to President Biden and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg for getting it done.”

The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will help to complete the final section of the nearly $300 million project. The release detailed that the final section consists of a nearly 13-mile stretch of construction that will extend the parkway from the Salyersville in Magoffin County to Prestonburg in Floyd County, known as the "Magoffin-Floyd."

“We’re not just investing in a project; we’re investing in the safety and opportunities for the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “The reduced federal funding request not only made us more competitive but showed we stand ready to get this project done for Kentuckians.”

Beshear added that the final section is currently in the detail design and pre-construction phase which will lead into the construction process.

The funding "will help alleviate any delays or barriers to starting construction once development is complete and will allow the project team to develop a more accurate construction timeline and project completion schedule," the release read.

Upon completion, Beshear said that Kentucky will have 400 continuous miles of four-lane, high-speed highway that will connect Pikeville to Paducah, giving Kentuckians quick mobility across the state.

The following sections make up the entire Mountain Parkway Expansion project:

