16-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing loaded handgun into school in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old is in police custody after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into North Hardin High School on Monday.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, a 10th grade student reported that he had seen another student remove a firearm from his backpack while in the school restroom.

The student was quickly located by the school resource office, who was found in possession of a 9mm loaded firearm. He was taken into custody by the Radcliff Police Department without incident, police said.

"We want to commend the student who came forward for doing the right thing and helping keep the school community safe,": HCSO said. "The investigation is ongoing, and we are thankful for the continued collaboration between school personnel, law enforcement, and students.

