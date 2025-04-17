16-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train in Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old is with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train Friday evening, Maysville Police report.

According to Maysville Police, authorities responded to the intersection of Carmel Street and Beechwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a male juvenile being struck by a train.

An investigation revealed that the juvenile was walking along the train tracks listening to music. As the train approached, it "started blowing the whistle continuously," and the juvenile began to exit the tracks but not before the side of the train struck him, a press release reports.

The juvenile was later flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

