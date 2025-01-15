17-year-old killed in Knox Co. courthouse crash

KNOX CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after crashing into the Knox County Courthouse early this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m., and the teen was the only one in the vehicle.

“This is a sad and tragic event for the community,” said Knox County Judge/Executive Mike Mitchell. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family. It’s left everybody taken back by this this morning.”

“Our dispatch center is behind the courthouse,” said Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye. “They heard the crash or something and it took them a few minutes to figure out what it was. One of the sheriff deputies was actually at the sheriff’s department and he came around the courthouse and found the wreck.”

“Upon officers arrivals the male subject in the vehicle, trapped in the vehicle, had to be extricated by the Barbourville Fire Department.”

Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through the intersection of Knox Street and Court Square, over the curb, and into the courthouse, bringing down one column and damaging another.

“We’ve got some significant damage to the front of the courthouse but that can all be fixed,” said Mitchell.

“We’ve had a couple vehicles crash here a couple different times but nothing like this,” said Tye.

The teen died from his injuries, and police have not yet released his identity.

While crews have already begun the repair process at the courthouse, the crash has Mitchell thinking about how to make the Court Square even safer.

“We have a lot of events down here with people,” Mitchell said. “A lot of times we close down this whole square and it’s packed all the way around. It’s something that we’re going to have to look at and take into consideration going forward for the safety of everyone involved.”

“We’re still investigating it,” said Tye. “Don’t really have if there’s a motive or failure with a vehicle or anything like that at this time.”

The courthouse opened up Tuesday, but the front entrance will remain closed until it is repaired.

