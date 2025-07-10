18 Lexington nonprofits receive grant money to combat youth violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City officials say $150,000 was split among 18 organizations. With last year's money, more than 600 young people were impacted.

"These grants are very important and the community benefits from them in ways they don't even know," said Christian Adair, director of Alpha League.

He said his organization is focused on cultivating young men into leaders through important conversations and community service.

Adair said they received $6,000 in total.

"The boys in our program are from low income, single parent homes, they live in the neighborhoods where most violence takes place," said Adair.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the message is the same regardless of the group - to be safe, make good choices, and enjoy a bright future ahead.

The 18 organizations that received One Lexington grants are:

Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County—MADE Program - MADE for Summer is a four-week program for underserved youth ages 13–17 that promotes violence prevention and summer learning through hands-on activities and peer engagement. Students explore weekly topics like conflict resolution, career readiness, and community engagement, culminating in a student-led video promoting gun safety and social change.

Lexington Rescue Mission-Project Peace - Project Peace provides crisis care, case management, and emergency support to high-risk individuals to prevent involvement in violent crime, while also connecting families to long-term resources for stability and safety. As part of this effort, the #lexgetloud social media campaign will raise awareness of youth gun violence in Lexington and spotlight local nonprofits leading prevention efforts.



Hearts for Basketball Christian Academy - Pathways to Possibilities - The Hearts Exposure Camp Project empower underserved youth from marginalized communities through structured exposure to academic, cultural and professional environments. This program combines off-site excursions, through college tours, career visits, and nature retreats, with cognitive skills training in self-esteem, emotional regulation and decision-making.



Operation Making a Change - A Time to Listen, Part 3 - A Time To Listen gives youth a platform to share how gun violence, gang involvement, opioid use, and related issues affect their lives and communities. Youth presenters will be selected from Team OMAC's after-school and alternative-to-incarceration programs, while adults will include program participants, city leaders, and other stakeholders.



Lexington Ravens Football Organization - Lexington Ravens Football Youth Development Program - The Lexington Ravens Youth Development Program empowers youth ages 10 to 21 through sports, mentorship, and hands-on career training. This program builds character and prepares youth to succeed and positively impact their communities into adulthood.



Project Ricochet - Central Kentucky Black Family Conference - The Black Family Conference is a powerful and culturally responsive effort designed to uplift, educate, and empower Black families in Lexington by addressing the root causes of violence, promoting healing and wellness, and strengthening the protective structures that exist within families and neighborhoods.

Exhilarating Inc. - Transitioning in Adulthood - The Transitioning into Adulthood program equips youth, ages 18–21, with life skills, emotional resilience, and practical knowledge in areas like financial literacy, career readiness, mental health, and independent living.

Exhilarating Inc. - Transitioning in Adulthood - The Transitioning into Adulthood program equips youth, ages 18–21, with life skills, emotional resilience, and practical knowledge in areas like financial literacy, career readiness, mental health, and independent living.



Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence - S.W.A.G. Support and Services - SWAG Support and Services offers trauma-informed resources and support to survivors and families, while fostering a community of care, resilience and healing.