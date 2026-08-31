19-year-old arrested after missing teen investigation reveals inappropriate contact with 14-year-old

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — A missing teen investigation led to the arrest of a Richmond man on charges of inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old.

Richmond Police Department officers were informed of potentially inappropriate contact between 19-year-old Luke Grant and the 14-year-old victim.

Grant is charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First and Second Degree. He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

During the investigation, detectives also learned of a previous incident in which Grant was indicted in Bullitt County involving a different minor. He faced similar charges in that situation, but it is not connected to the Madison County case.