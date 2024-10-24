19-year-old identified by coroner as victim in fatal Bourbon County crash

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's identified a 19-year-old as a victim in the Bourbon County head-on collision on Oct. 18 that also hospitalized two children.

The coroner reported that Michael Nolasco Sigaran died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to a vehicle collision. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Winchester Road near the intersection of KY-627 and KY-57.

According to officials, Sigaran was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was involved in the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Sigaran to aid with funeral expenses.

Further, officials reported that the crash is being investigated and no one has been charged at this time.

LEX 18 previously reported that two children are currently recovering after the wreck.