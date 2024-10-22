Children recovering after Bourbon County crash

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two children are recovering in the hospital after a tragic wreck in Bourbon County over the weekend. Now, family friends are raising funds to support them.

According to Amberanna Bellinger, the family was traveling from Virginia to Kentucky to visit a relative when they were involved in a collision near the intersection of KY-627 and KY-57.

Bellinger told LEX 18 that an oncoming vehicle was passing cars on double solid yellow lines when it hit her family’s vehicle head-on.

“My little boy started responding on the scene, but he was throwing blood up, and my daughter aspirated, and it’s just been too much,” Amberanna shared from a Lexington hospital, fighting back tears.

Amberanna and her husband Jacob made it out okay, for the most part. Their children, however, have a long road to recovery.

According to Amberanna, their 8-year-old, Damon, had internal bleeding and had to have his spleen and kidney removed. Their 10-year-old Autumn took the brunt of the collision and was internally decapitated.

“My daughter, where she aspirated, it’s bad,” said Amberanna. “I watched her trying to get it out last night for like 30 minutes and it looked like she was drowning, and I had to watch her grab me with tears in her eyes and she was so scared.”

Her babies, who love the Tennessee Titans, their pets, and spending time together, are now tethered to hospital beds as they recover.

Uncertain of their future or how soon they can return to Virginia, the family says they will take all the prayers they can get.

“It hurts so much to see them like that,” said Amberanna.

The family also thanked their friends and even strangers for the outpouring of support.

You can read more about their recovery and donate to a GoFundMe here.