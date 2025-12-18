Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 adults, 4 children displaced after fire in Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults and four children have been displaced following a fire at a Lexington apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, officials responded to the 200 block of Patchen Drive just after 8 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, crews made entry and extinguished a small fire that had extended into the attic.

Apartment complex management and the Red Cross are working to help the family, and a fire investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

