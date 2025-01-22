2 arrested, charged with rape following child abuse investigation in Kentucky

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A child abuse investigation lead to the arrest of two people for rape and possession/production of child pornography, according to the Barbourville Police Department.

Police reported that during the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained, resulting in the arrest of Raven C. Broughton and Steven M. Carter.

Carter was arrested in Stanton, Texas and is set to be extradited to Kentucky while Broughton was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center, police detailed.

Broughton and Carter have been charged with first-degree rape, incest, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor-under 12, and use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the department.

