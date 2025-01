LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in police custody following an afternoon vehicle chase stemming from a traffic stop.

According to Lexington Police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the early afternoon Thursday when the vehicle fled.

The vehicle then stopped around the 1000 block of Russell Cave Road, where the subjects fled on foot. They were then detained and arrested.

The charges and the identities of the individuals are currently unknown.