2 elementary students in Kentucky caught with 'kill list' at school, officials say

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two elementary school girls were removed from class on Monday morning after a teacher discovered they had created a "kill list," according to the Dawson Springs Independent School District.

School officials detailed that the teacher immediately confiscated the list and the students were taken out of the classroom. School administrators said they are addressing the situation "on multiple levels."

Officials said there appears to be no immediate threat at this time.

"We will continue to investigate the situation thoroughly and will take appropriate action," school officials said in a statement. "We will also be contacting parents of anyone directly related to any threat."

The school district said it will be limited in sharing additional information due to the involvement of minors.