2 firefighters 'seriously injured' in apparatus rollover in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An afternoon rollover accident in Marion County involving an apparatus has left two firefighters with the Raywick Fire Department seriously injured.

According to a social media post by non-profit Supporting Heroes, one firefighter was airlifted to the University of Louisville with critical injuries. The other firefighter was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in serious condition.

Departments from across the state have reshared that post in support of the department and the injured firefighters.

"Please keep Raywick Fire Department and their members in your thoughts and prayers as two of their firefighters were seriously injured this afternoon in a rollover accident involving an apparatus," wrote Sonora Fire Department in Hardin County.

Rineyville Fire Department asked for the public's prayers and positive thoughts for for those injured.