2 first responders still fighting for benefits years after deadly Floyd County shootout

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two first responders, who were severely injured during a deadly 2022 police shootout in Floyd County, say they are still fighting for hazardous-duty benefits, highlighting a gap that affects many across the state.

Joe Reynolds and Darren Lawson shared their stories with lawmakers during an interim joint committee meeting, calling for changes to protect future first responders who risk their lives in the line of duty.

"I'm an old time firefighter, and we talk that we just tough it out. We don't ask for help. In this day and time, we've gotta ask for help," Reynolds said.

In June 2022, Reynolds, who was then Floyd County's emergency management director, lost an eye and his vision while responding to help redirect traffic. Floyd County Sheriff's deputies were serving an emergency protection order to Lance Storz, who opened fire on them.

Sheriff John Hunt recalled Storz's ominous words before the shooting began.

"He makes a comment, 'well, if they've got her, I'd better get ready because they'll be back,'" Hunt said.

More than 100 first responders came to assist, but three officers and a K-9 were killed in the shootout. Reynolds and former Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Lawson were both injured that day and faced an unimaginably difficult recovery process.

Lawson spent more than a month recovering at UK Hospital and underwent around 17 surgeries, eventually leading to the amputation of his leg.

"We were just having bad updates with the leg so we made the mutual decision to go ahead and have it amputated," Lawson said.

Despite their severe injuries from that day, neither man is entitled to hazardous duty benefits due to their time serving in each of their roles.

Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty is pushing for change to expand eligibility for these benefits.

"But obviously, I hope the testimony here today shows that we have brave first responders who are falling through these cracks," Rep. Laferty said.

Some lawmakers questioned the process of mandating participation in hazardous duty retirement programs, but many agreed that changes are needed to protect future first responders.

"A lot of our counties and cities don't have their officers in hazardous duty. That should be the first thing we change. I have no doubt. We should not have folks in harm's way that won't be compensated if this happens to them," said Sen. Jimmy Higdon.

