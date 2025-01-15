2 Frankfort Regional Medical Center nurses welcome babies 20 minutes apart

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Regional Medical Center had a double celebration on Monday as two nurses at the hospital welcomed their baby girls just 20 minutes apart, the hospital announced.

The hospital noted in a press release that Jenna Johnston, Clinical Charge Nurse for Diagnostic Imaging, and Katelyn Sams, Director of Inpatient Services, welcomed their daughters together.

"Jenna and Katelyn, who are not just colleagues but also close friends, shared this unforgettable milestone, filling our hospital with extra love and happiness," a social post from the hospital read. "Their daughters will grow up together, just like their moms have supported each other through life and work."

One of the doctor's who helped deliver the babies, Emily Dial, APRN, CNM, expressed her joy for the special moment.

“It’s rare to witness such a beautiful coincidence," Dial told hospital officials. "Seeing two friends and colleagues welcome their daughters on the same day, just minutes apart, is a memory I’ll cherish forever.”

