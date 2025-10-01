2 hikers with serious injuries after falling 45 feet at Courthouse Rock

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two hikers are with serious injuries after falling an estimated 45 feet at Courthouse Rock on Tuesday, Powell County Search and Rescue reports.

The agency, along with Powell County Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to the area around 2:30 p.m. and, by utilizing RapidDeploy, Powell County E911 Dispatch Center was able to provide exact coordinates and cell phone video.

Powell County Search and Rescue

Agencies responding "established access on the backside of Courthouse Rock through a private field while additional personnel hiked in carrying specialized equipment, including a SKED stretcher, a wheel rigid litter, and high-angle rope gear," PCSR said on social media.

Both patients were extricated from the area and transported via medical helicopter, where they were flown to UK Chandler Medical Center.

The scene was cleared just before 10 p.m.

