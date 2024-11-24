2 injured after vehicle 'accident' involving Campbellsville University Harrodsburg basketball team

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One coach and one student are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle accident involving a Campbellsville University Harrodsburg team van.

According to a social media post, the accident occurred Saturday afternoon following a game at Ohio Christian University. At the time of the post, OCU had "graciously stepped in to host our team on their campus while additional transportation is en route to bring our team back safely."

"President Hopkins and the leadership at Campbellsville University are deeply thankful for the support from all involved and kindly ask you to please join us in lifting prayers for our coaches, our student-athletes, and everyone impacted by this incident," the university said in the post.