2 juveniles dead after Saturday morning collision on I-65 in Barren County

CAVE CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2 juveniles are dead and a woman remains in critical condition following a Saturday morning collision on I-65 in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers first responded to the roadway near the 65 mile marker around 7 a.m.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north when it left the right side of the road, striking a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder.

The two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver remains in critical condition at a Bowling Green hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.