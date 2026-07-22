2 Kentucky families find strength in each other as toddlers battle neuroblastoma

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Derrick and Jessica Robinson received devastating news late last month: their 2-year-old daughter, Remi, has high-risk neuroblastoma. Doctors found a mass on Remi's abdomen.

The diagnosis came at an already painful time for the family.

"It turned our lives upside down."

The timing made the news even harder to process.

"She got diagnosed about a month after my mom passed away from ovarian cancer too, so it's almost like a double whammy," Derrick said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, around 700 to 800 children are diagnosed with Neuroblastoma each year. A major part of the Robinsons' push to share Remi's story is to raise awareness.

"As much awareness as possible... I mean I had never heard about this until we're living it," Jessica said.

The Robinsons are not facing this journey alone. Chrissy Bramel and Jason Brockman, parents of 3-year-old Sophia, are living it alongside them. Sophia is battling stage four Neuroblastoma.

Eleven days ago, LEX News reported on Sophia's story on a visit to Rowan County. Her parents said their journey led them to reach out to other parents going through a similar experience — and that connection brought the two families together.

Covering Kentucky 3-year-old girl battles return of stage 4 neuroblastoma after treatment Drew Amman

"There's multiple families with kids we know dealing with the same thing," Chrissy said.

The Brockmans thought the worst was behind them when Sophia rang the bell in March, celebrating the end of her Neuroblastoma treatment. But the cancer returned.

Jessica described how she and Chrissy lean on one another for support.

"We were texting back and forth at two o'clock in the morning the other night and I was like 'oh we had a really bad day' and she just happened to be awake and we were talking back and forth," Jessica noted.

As both families make repeated trips to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Derrick summed up what it means to have Chrissy and Jason in their corner as Sophia and Remi continue to fight.

"Nothing matches being able to be on the same page as a parent whose been through it and knows exactly what you're going through."

GoFundMe pages where you can help both families are available here:

Fundraiser for Jessica Robinson by Schuyler Tymula : Support Remi’s Fight Against Cancer

Fundraiser for Chrissy Bramel by Kelly Glendon : Help Support Sophia’s Fight Against Cancer

Drew Amman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at drew.amman@wlex.tv.