2 killed in Thursday afternoon collision on Union Mill Road in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead following a Thursday afternoon collision on Union Mill Road in Jessamine County.

According to the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office, the single vehicle collision happened in the 3000 block of Union Mill. The roadway was shut down for a period of hours, but has now reopened.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes confirmed that three people, one woman and two men, were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Hughes reported that the woman and one man were killed as a result.

There's no information about the status of the third individual in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.